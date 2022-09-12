Jobs Assam: ICFRE Jorhat Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Jorhat has released official advertisement notification for the recruitment of 02 Technical Assistant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Name of Post Technical Assistant

No.of Vacancy 02 [UR]

Salary Level-5, Rs.29200-92300/-

Age limit Not below 21 years or exceeding 30 years.

Job Location Jorhat, Assam

Last date 10/10/2022

Application Fee Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred only)

www.icfre.org



Qualification

Bachelor's degree in science in the relevant field/specialization or equivalent from a recognized University.

Application Fee of ICFRE Jorhat Recruitment

# Non-refundable amount of Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred only) is to be deposited to the office Saving Bank Account No. 393102010003153 (IFSC Code: UBIN0539317) with Union Bank of India, Jorhat Branch in favour of Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Jorhat and proof of payment/deposit of application fee is to be attached with the application form. Persons with disabilities (PwD) and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Relaxation in fees is not applicable to SC/ST/OBC candidates applying against unreserved posts.

How to Apply for ICFRE Jorhat Recruitment

Interested candidates who fulfill all the requirements and are willing to serve anywhere in India may apply to The Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam along with self-attested copies of:

(a) Certificate of proof of age.

(b) Certificate, Mark-sheets etc. of educational qualification.

(c) Certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format in support of claim belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS, as applicable. In case the certificate is in a local vernacular language, its English translation should be submitted.



(d) Certificate in support of a claim for age relaxation/fee concession, as applicable.

The envelope containing the application should be marked as "Application for the post of…..(with post code)".

Last date for receipt of application is 10.10.2022. For candidates of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, the last date of receipt of application is 25.10.2022.

Selection Procedure for ICFRE Jorhat Recruitment

There will be an objective type of questions paper comprising 100 questions in total from different subjects. Questions of relevant subject will be according to graduation level. Duration of exam will be 03 hours. The details of syllabus is as follows: -

# General awareness & reasoning: 20 marks

# English & General Science: 20 marks

# Arithmetic: 20 marks

# Relevant subject: 40 marks Disclaimer: Provided by ICFRE Jorhat



