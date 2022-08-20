Jobs Assam: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
TRAI is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of various Assistant vacancies
candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below.
TRAI Job openings
About TRAI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Assistant
No. of posts Various
Age limit Not Mentioned
Salary Rs.35,400 - Rs.112,400 Per Month
Job location New Delhi
Last Date 31/08/2022
Website https://trai.gov.in/
Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Vacancy:
Post Name Qualification
Assistant Candidates should have completed Graduation
.