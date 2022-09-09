Jobs Assam: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
TRAI is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below
TRAI Job openings
About TRAI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Senior Research Officer
No. of posts Various
Age limit Not mentioned
Salary Rs.67,700 - Rs.208,700 Per Month
Job location Across India
Last Date 30/09/2022
Website https://trai.gov.in/
Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Senior Research Officer Vacancy:
Qualifications : Master's/ Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration/ Economics/ Commerce/ Engineering/ Law/ Science/ Humanities from a recognized University/ institution or Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and possessing requisite experience in the relevant field.
How to Apply for TRAI Job Openings 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the website www.trai.qov.in
Selection Process for Senior Research Officer Job Vacancy :
Selection will be based on a deputation basis