Jobs Assam: Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam:

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Cultural Studies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below

Tezpur University Job Opening

Name of Post Guest Faculty in the Department of Cultural Studies No.of Vacancy 02

Salary Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month.

Job Location Tezpur, Assam

Online Interview Date September 1, 2022

Specializations : Cultural Studies / History / Art History / Archaeology / Anthropology

Desirable : Ability to teach courses on Cultural History of India

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility (A or B) :

A. i) A Master's degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point- scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.



ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./ Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/ institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

(i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS),

(ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or

(iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Selection Procedure

An online interview will be held on September 1, 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards.

How to apply

Candidates are to register their names along with detailed biodata/CV as given in Annexure-I along with the filled-in ANNEXURE-II (attached here with) by e-mail to the Head of the concerned Department at hod_cul@tezu.ernet.in with the subject line "APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No. 11/ 2022"



