Jobs Assam: Competition Commission of India Job Notification 2022

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites applications for filling up the following posts of Secretary, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Competition Commission Of India Job Openings

About CCI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Secretary Post Various

Salary Rs.144,200 - Rs.224,100 Per Month

Age Limit Not Mentioned

Date 30/09/2022

Location Delhi, India

Application Fees N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Secretary Vacancy:

Post Name Qualifications/Eligibility

Secretary Graduation from a recognized University and/or institute in India or abroad

How to Apply for CCI Job Opening 2022:

To apply candidates are required to visit https://www.cci.gov.in/

Selection Process for Secretary Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will be Based on Written Exam/Interview.





