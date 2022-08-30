Jobs Assam: Competition Commission of India Job Notification 2022

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites applications for filling up the following posts of Secretary, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
Competition Commission Of India Job Openings
About CCI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Secretary Post Various
Salary Rs.144,200 - Rs.224,100 Per Month
Age Limit Not Mentioned
Date 30/09/2022
Location Delhi, India
Application Fees N/A
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Secretary Vacancy:
Post Name Qualifications/Eligibility
Secretary Graduation from a recognized University and/or institute in India or abroad
How to Apply for CCI Job Opening 2022:
To apply candidates are required to visit https://www.cci.gov.in/
Selection Process for Secretary Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process Will be Based on Written Exam/Interview.