Jobs Assam: Competition Commission of India Job Notification 2022

Competition Commission of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites applications for filling up the following posts of Secretary
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) invites applications for filling up the following posts of Secretary, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-
Competition Commission Of India Job Openings

About CCI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Secretary Post Various

Salary Rs.144,200 - Rs.224,100 Per Month

Age Limit Not Mentioned

Date 30/09/2022

Location Delhi, India

Application Fees N/A
Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Secretary Vacancy:

Post Name Qualifications/Eligibility

Secretary Graduation from a recognized University and/or institute in India or abroad
How to Apply for CCI Job Opening 2022:

To apply candidates are required to visit https://www.cci.gov.in/

Selection Process for Secretary Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process Will be Based on Written Exam/Interview.


