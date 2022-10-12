Jobs Assam: The Institution of Engineers Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
IEI has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Chartered Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
The Institution of Engineers Job Opening
Name of Post Chartered Engineer
No.of Vacancy Various
Salary Not Mentioned
Job Location Kolkata
Apply mode Online
Date of Walk-In Interview 31/10/2022
Official Website ieindia.org
Selection process
Candidates will be selected based on written test/personal interview/medical test/walkin interview. Once a candidate is selected they will be placed as Chartered Engineer in IEI.
How to apply for IEI Recruitment
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website ieindia.org