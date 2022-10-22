Jobs Assam: Tripura University Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Tripura University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tripura University Job Opening

Name of Post Guest Faculty

No.of Vacancy 02

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location West Tripura – Tripura

Walk-in-date 4th November 2022

Official Website tripurauniv.ac.in

Educational Qualification

As per Tripura University official notification.

Selection Process

Walk-In Interview

How to apply for Tripura University Recruitment

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Specified Address in the Notification on 04-Nov-2022

