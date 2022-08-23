Jobs Assam: Unique Identification Authority of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Grievance Support Executive vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Unique Identification Authority of India Job Openings
About UIDAI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Grievance Support Executive
Posts Various
Location Bangalore
Website uidai.gov.in
Last Date 05/09/2022
Age Not Mentioned
Salary As Per Norms
Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Grievance Support Executive Vacancy:
Post Name Eligibility
Grievance Support Executive BE/ B.Tech/ MCAwith 5 years of experience in total with 4 years in grievances support or customer support OR Bachelor in Science (B.Sc) with 8 years of experience including 6 years in grievances support
or
customer support with good knowledge of computer
How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:
Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in
Selection Process for Grievance Support Executive Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on Written Exam/Interview