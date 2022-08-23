Jobs Assam: Unique Identification Authority of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Grievance Support Executive vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Unique Identification Authority of India Job Openings

About UIDAI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Grievance Support Executive

Posts Various

Location Bangalore

Website uidai.gov.in

Last Date 05/09/2022

Age Not Mentioned

Salary As Per Norms

Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Grievance Support Executive Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Grievance Support Executive BE/ B.Tech/ MCAwith 5 years of experience in total with 4 years in grievances support or customer support OR Bachelor in Science (B.Sc) with 8 years of experience including 6 years in grievances support

or

customer support with good knowledge of computer

How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in

Selection Process for Grievance Support Executive Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Written Exam/Interview





