Jobs Assam: Unique Identification Authority of India Job Notification 2022

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Mobile And Web Application Full Stack Developer vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Unique Identification Authority of India Job Openings

About UIDAI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Mobile And Web Application Full Stack Developer Posts Various

Location New Delhi

Website uidai.gov.in

Last Date 07/09/2022

Salary Rs.300,000 - Rs.600,000 Per Year Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Developer Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Mobile And Web Application Full Stack Developer Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E, M.Sc, MCA



How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in

Selection Process for Developer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview



