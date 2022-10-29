Jobs Assam: UIDAI Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
UIDAI Job Openings
About UIDAI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Assistant Director
Posts Various
Location Bangalore
Pay Pay Matrix level- 12
Last Date 05/12/2022
Age 56 Years
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Assistant Director Vacancy:
Post Name Eligibility
Assistant Director Candidates should have completed B.Tech/B.E, MCA
How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:
Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in
Selection Process for Assistant Director Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on deputation.