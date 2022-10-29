Jobs

Jobs Assam: UIDAI Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director vacancy.
Jobs Assam
Jobs Assam Jobs Assam
Pinku Das

Jobs Assam

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Director vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
UIDAI Job Openings

About UIDAI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Assistant Director

Posts Various

Location Bangalore

Pay Pay Matrix level- 12

Last Date 05/12/2022

Age 56 Years

Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Assistant Director Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Assistant Director Candidates should have completed B.Tech/B.E, MCA
How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in
Selection Process for Assistant Director Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on deputation.

Jobs
Jobs Assam

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com