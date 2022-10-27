Jobs Assam: UIDAI Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Section Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

UIDAI Job Openings

About UIDAI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Section Officer

Posts 01

Location Bhubaneshwar

Pay Pay Matrix level- 8

Last Date 17/11/2022

Age Not Mentioned

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Section Officer Vacancy:

Post Name Eligibility

Section Officer Officers from the Central

Government holding analogous

posts on regular basis in the

parent cadre/department;

OR

With three years of regular service in

the Pay Matrix Level 7;

OR

With five years of regular service in the

Pay Matrix Level 6;

OR

Officers from State Government/

Public Sector Undertaking/

Autonomous Organization holding

regular post in corresponding grades

with requisite experience.

Experience of work in Administration/

Legal/ Establishment/ Human

Resource/ Finance/ Accounts/

Budgeting / Vigilance/ Procurement/

Planning and Policy / Project

implementation and monitoring/

E-Governance etc.

Basic skills for working in a

computerized office environment.



How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in

Selection Process for Section Officer Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on deputation.