Jobs Assam: UIDAI Job Notification 2022

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Section Officer vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
UIDAI Job Openings
About UIDAI Job Requirement Details
Post Name Section Officer
Posts 01
Location Bhubaneshwar
Pay Pay Matrix level- 8
Last Date 17/11/2022
Age Not Mentioned
Application Fees N/A
Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Section Officer Vacancy:
Post Name Eligibility
Section Officer Officers from the Central
Government holding analogous
posts on regular basis in the
parent cadre/department;
OR
With three years of regular service in
the Pay Matrix Level 7;
OR
With five years of regular service in the
Pay Matrix Level 6;
OR
Officers from State Government/
Public Sector Undertaking/
Autonomous Organization holding
regular post in corresponding grades
with requisite experience.
Experience of work in Administration/
Legal/ Establishment/ Human
Resource/ Finance/ Accounts/
Budgeting / Vigilance/ Procurement/
Planning and Policy / Project
implementation and monitoring/
E-Governance etc.
Basic skills for working in a
computerized office environment.
How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:
Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in
Selection Process for Section Officer Job Vacancy:
The Selection Process will be based on deputation.