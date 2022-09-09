Jobs Assam: Unique Identification Authority of India Job Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Senior Analyst vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Unique Identification Authority of India Job Openings

About UIDAI Job Requirement Details

Post Name Senior Analyst

Posts Various

Location New Delhi

Website uidai.gov.in

Last Date 13/09/2022

Salary Rs. 4,00,000 - 9,00,000 P.A.

Application Fees N/A

Educational Qualification & Eligibility for Senior Analyst Vacancy:

Eligibility: Candidates must hold B.Tech/B.E, M.Sc, MBA/PGDM, MCA 4+ years of experience in project management preferably in the areas of FINTECH sector Experience of working in Govt. funded projects will be an added advantage Proficient in MS Office, data analysis and other programme management tools

How to Apply for UIDAI Job Openings 2022:

Interested candidates are required to visit uidai.gov.in

Selection Process for Senior Analyst Job Vacancy:

The Selection Process will be based on Interview



