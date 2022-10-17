Jobs Assam: University of Agricultural Sciences Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
University of Agricultural Sciences has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
University of Agricultural Sciences Job Opening
Name of Post Consultant
No.of Vacancy Various Posts
Salary Rs.150,000 - Rs.150,000 Per Month
Job Location Bangalore
Apply mode Online
Last Date 21/10/2022
Official Website uasbangalore.edu.in
Educational Qualification
Interested and eligible candidate should have completed M.Phil/Ph.D.
How to apply for University of Agricultural Sciences Recruitment
Eligible candidates can visit the official website uasbangalore.edu.in