Jobs Assam: University of Agricultural Sciences Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

University of Agricultural Sciences has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

University of Agricultural Sciences Job Opening

Name of Post Consultant

No.of Vacancy Various Posts

Salary Rs.150,000 - Rs.150,000 Per Month

Job Location Bangalore

Apply mode Online

Last Date 21/10/2022

Official Website uasbangalore.edu.in

Educational Qualification

Interested and eligible candidate should have completed M.Phil/Ph.D.

How to apply for University of Agricultural Sciences Recruitment

Eligible candidates can visit the official website uasbangalore.edu.in

