Jobs Assam: Joint Secretary & Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority

Joint Secretary & Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority

Jobs Assam: Assam State Disaster Management Authority Vacancy Announcement
Assam State Disaster Management Authority Vacancy Announcement

Application in Prescribed Form along with attested copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates etc. are invited from intending candidates, who are Indian Citizens, for engagement on contract basis under ASDMA

Last Date For Submission Of Application; 10-08-2022 / 3.00 PM

Address:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA),

Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan,

Dispur, Guwahati-781006 Assam

