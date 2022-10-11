Jobs Assam: Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
WAPCOS is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Transaction Advisor for PPP Projects. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
WAPCOS Job Opening
Name of Post Transaction Advisor for PPP Projects
No.of Vacancy 1
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Kohima – Nagaland
Apply mode E-Mail
Last date 18-Oct-2022
Official Website wapcos.gov.in
Educational Qualification
As per WAPCOS official notification candidate should have completed MBA/ CA/ CFA from any of the recognized board or University.
Selection process
Skill Test & Personal Interview
How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, wapcos.rud@gmail.com, commercial@wapcos.co.in on or before 29-Oct-2021 along with all required documents