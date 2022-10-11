Jobs Assam: Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam

WAPCOS is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Transaction Advisor for PPP Projects. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

WAPCOS Job Opening

Name of Post Transaction Advisor for PPP Projects

No.of Vacancy 1

Salary As Per Norms

Job Location Kohima – Nagaland

Apply mode E-Mail

Last date 18-Oct-2022

Official Website wapcos.gov.in

Educational Qualification

As per WAPCOS official notification candidate should have completed MBA/ CA/ CFA from any of the recognized board or University.

Selection process

Skill Test & Personal Interview

How to apply for WAPCOS Recruitment

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, wapcos.rud@gmail.com, commercial@wapcos.co.in on or before 29-Oct-2021 along with all required documents

