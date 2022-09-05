Jobs Assam: Zoram Medical College Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
Zoram Medical College invites applications from qualified candidates fo refilling up the vacant positions of Professor and Associate Professor on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
ZMC Job Opening
Name of Post Professor (Oto-Rhino-Laryngology) Associate Professor (Department Wise)
No.of Vacancy 01 03
Salary Rs. 2,50,000/- p.m. 2,20,000/- p.m. Age limit No age limit
Job Location Aizawl, Mizoram
Last date September 23, 2022
Eligibility
MBBS.
Work Experience: Freshers may apply
Selection and Application Process
Interested and eligible candidates may submit their applications by visiting the official website on or before 23rd September 2022. The application fee of Rs. 300/- should be paid at the time of the Interview.