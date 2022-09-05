Jobs Assam: Zoram Medical College Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Zoram Medical College invites applications from qualified candidates fo refilling up the vacant positions of Professor and Associate Professor on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

ZMC Job Opening

Name of Post Professor (Oto-Rhino-Laryngology) Associate Professor (Department Wise)

No.of Vacancy 01 03

Salary Rs. 2,50,000/- p.m. 2,20,000/- p.m. Age limit No age limit

Job Location Aizawl, Mizoram

Last date September 23, 2022



Eligibility

MBBS.

Work Experience: Freshers may apply

Selection and Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates may submit their applications by visiting the official website on or before 23rd September 2022. The application fee of Rs. 300/- should be paid at the time of the Interview.



