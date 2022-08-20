Jobs Assam: India Post Recruitment 2022

Job Assam
India Post Office has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Technical Supervisor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc
No of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
India Post Job Opening
Name of Post Technical Supervisor
No. of Vacancy 01
Salary Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Per Month Age Limit 22 years - 30 years,as on 01-07-22. Job Location Kolkata, West Bengal
Apply Mode Offline
Start Date 27-07-2022 Last Date 25-10-2022 Official Website indiapost.gov.in
Educational Qualification