Jobs Assam: India Post Recruitment 2022

India Post Office has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Technical Supervisor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc

No of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

India Post Job Opening

Name of Post Technical Supervisor

No. of Vacancy 01

Salary Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/- Per Month Age Limit 22 years - 30 years,as on 01-07-22. Job Location Kolkata, West Bengal

Apply Mode Offline

Start Date 27-07-2022 Last Date 25-10-2022 Official Website indiapost.gov.in

Educational Qualification