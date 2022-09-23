Jobs Assam: NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences is recruiting candidates for Junior Resident Doctors vacancies in Shilong location. Check eligibility criteria, vacancy count, selection process and other details here.



NEIGRIHMS Job Opening

Name of Post Junior Resident Doctor

No.of Vacancy 13 [UR:7, EWS:2, OBC:1, SC:3]

Age limit 30 years. Age is relaxable up to 5 (five) years for SC/ST and 3(three) years for OBC (Non-creamy layers) candidates in respect of vacancies reserved for them. Age relaxation for physically handicapped candidates will be provided as per the Govt. of India Norms.

Salary Rs. 56, 100/- plus NPA and other allowances

as admissible under rules.

Job Location Meghalaya

Walk-in-date 10th & 11th of October 2022

Educational Qualification

(i) Medical qualification included in Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in Part–II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

(ii) Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship.

(iii) Candidate must be registered with the Central/ State Medical Council.

How to apply for NEIGRIHMS Recruitment

Eligible candidates who wish to appear for in-person interviews are requested to present themselves for registration between 09:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m on the 10th & 11th of October 2022 (Monday & Tuesday) in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong.

They will have to fill in their particulars in the prescribed application format and enclose self-attested relevant documents as follows:

Two recent passport-size photo

Certificate of Date of Birth (10th certificate)

Certificate of SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate from the competent authority if applicable.

MBBS passed Certificate

MBBS Marksheets

MBBS Attempt certificate

MBBS Internship Completion Certificate

Medical Registration Certificate for MBBS

NOC from the present employer (if employed)

MCI Eligibility certificate for the candidate(s) passing from a foreign medical Institution).

Result of Screening test for Indian nationals with foreign Medical qualifications issued by the National Board of Examinations.

