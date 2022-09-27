Jobs Assam: Horticulture WGH Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

Office of the District Horticulture Officer, West Garo Hills Tura invites applications in Standard Format for the posts of Assistant ICS Manager and Field Inspector (FI) under MOVCDNER Scheme, West Garo Hills. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Horticulture WGH Job Opening

Name of Post Assistant ICS Manager Field Inspector (FI)

No.of Vacancy 01 03

Salary Rs. 6000/- per month Rs. 6000/- per month

Age limit As per Govt of Meghalaya norms. Same

Job Location Meghalaya

Last date 3rd October 2022

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification

Assistant ICS Manager Graduate from any recognized

university Preferably from Agri,

business management/Agriculture,

and allied background. Fair knowledge

of Organic farming with work experience

of a minimum of 1 year. Should have

basic computer knowledge.

Field Inspector (FI) HSSLC Passed. Fair knowledge of Organic

farming with work experience of a minimum

of 1 year. Should have basic computer

knowledge.

How to apply for Horticulture WGH Recruitment

The applicants should apply in standard form with detailed bio-data and attested copies of academic and professional qualifications, proof of date of birth, SC/ST certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates, two passport size photographs duly attested, contact number, etc. to the office of the District Horticulture Office Tura on or before the 3rd October 2022 during office hours.

The certificate/documents in original are to be produced at the time of the interview. Preference will be given to candidates from the village covered under the above-mentioned Co-operative Society.

