Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati has invited applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions on a contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Posts Names:

  • Post Graduate Teacher- PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Biotech, Computer Sci,Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Sci, Hindi, English)

  • Trained Graduate Teacher- TGT (S.St. Maths, Eng, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit)

  • Computer Instructor

  • Games Coach

  • TGT (Assamese)

  • Primary Teacher (PRT)

  • Special Educator /Nurse

Qualification:  As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Institution: Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati

Last Date: 9th March, 2023

Eligibility Criteria of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati Recruitment

As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Important Dates of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Application Last Date: 9th March, 2023

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Candidates can appear for the interview with the application forms in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 28th February 2023 and 9th March 2023 from 8:30 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati

For Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati

