Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023 - Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati has invited applications from eligible candidates for various teaching and non-teaching positions on a contractual basis for the session 2023-24.
Posts Names:
Post Graduate Teacher- PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Biotech, Computer Sci,Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Sci, Hindi, English)
Trained Graduate Teacher- TGT (S.St. Maths, Eng, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit)
Computer Instructor
Games Coach
TGT (Assamese)
Primary Teacher (PRT)
Special Educator /Nurse
Qualification: As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Rules (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)
Institution: Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati
Last Date: 9th March, 2023
Candidates can appear for the interview with the application forms in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents.
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 28th February 2023 and 9th March 2023 from 8:30 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati
For Detailed Advertisement :