Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023 - 40 Contractual Boiler Operator Posts

Oil India Limited Recruitment
Oil India Limited RecruitmentJobs Assam
Pratidin Time

Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam has invited applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant posts of Contractual Boiler Operator purely on contractual basis

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I

Total Posts: 20

Post Name (II):  Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II

Total Posts: 20

Organization: Oil India Limited (OIL), Assam

Eligibility Criteria of Oil India Limited Recruitment

Required Qualification for Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized
Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current Class I Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Required Qualification for Post Name (II) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized
Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current Class II Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Important Dates Oil India Limited Recruitment

Application Last Date: 6th March, 2023

How to Apply for Oil India Limited Recruitment

Candidates can appear for the interview with the bio-data in prescribed format (as given in the website https://www.oil-india.com/), original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials.

Selection Procedure for Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I: A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th March 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M.

Selection Procedure for Post Name (II) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II: A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th March 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M.

For Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Assam
Oil India Limited (OIL)
Government Jobs in Assam

