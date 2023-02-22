Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023 - 40 Contractual Boiler Operator Posts

Required Qualification for Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized

Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current Class I Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Required Qualification for Post Name (II) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized

Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current Class II Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.