Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023 - 40 Contractual Boiler Operator Posts

Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam has invited applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant posts of Contractual Boiler Operator purely on contractual basis
Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I
Total Posts: 20
Post Name (II): Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II
Total Posts: 20
Organization: Oil India Limited (OIL), Assam
Required Qualification for Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I
(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized
Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
(ii) Must possess valid and current Class I Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.
(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.
Required Qualification for Post Name (II) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II
(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized
Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.
(ii) Must possess valid and current Class II Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.
(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.
Application Last Date: 6th March, 2023
Candidates can appear for the interview with the bio-data in prescribed format (as given in the website https://www.oil-india.com/), original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials.
Selection Procedure for Post Name (I) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I: A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th March 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M.
Selection Procedure for Post Name (II) : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II: A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th March 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M.
For Detailed Advertisement :