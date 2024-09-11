SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment: Online Apply, Vacancy, Salary and More

SCERT Assam is inviting applications for 19 Lecturer positions at the Institute of Advanced Studies in Education (IASE) and the College of Teacher Education (CTE) under the Directorate of S.C.E.R.T., Assam. This is a great opportunity to contribute to education in Assam. For detailed information on eligibility criteria, the application process, and important dates, please read the sections below.

SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment 2024 Details

Lecturer, IASE

No of posts: 2

PHYSICAL SCIENCE (1 post)

GEOGRAPHY (1 post)

Salary: Pay scale- Rs 30,000 to 1,10,000, GP- Rs 13,300

Lecturer, CTE

No of posts: 17

ENGLISH (2 Posts)

MATHEMATICS (3 Posts)

ASSAMESE (1 Post)

GEOGRAPHY (4 Posts)

EDUCATION (2 Posts)

SCIENCE (1 Post)

SOCIAL SCIENCE (2 Posts)

HISTORY (2 Posts)

Salary: Pay scale- Rs 30,000 to 1,10,000, GP- Rs 13,300

Eligibility Criteria for SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment 2024

Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens as outlined in Articles 5 to 8 of the Indian Constitution.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 21 and 38 years old as of 01/01/2024.

Age Relaxation: Age relaxation is applicable as per the following categories:

SC: 5 years

ST: 5 years

OBC/MOBC: 3 years

PwBD: 10 years

For further details, please refer to the official notification.

Educational Qualification: Please check the official notification below under “Important Web Links section” for detailed educational requirements.

Residency Requirements:

Applicants must be permanent residents of Assam.

Proof of residency, such as a PRC issued for educational purposes or an Employment Exchange Registration certificate, must be submitted along with the application.

Small Family Norms: Candidates are required to submit a declaration in Form-A regarding adherence to the "Small Family Norms" when applying for the post.

Application Fee: Here’s the information about the application fee:

General: Rs. 297.20/-

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs. 197.20/-

BPL/PwBD: Rs. 47.20/-

For detailed instructions on payment, please refer to the official notification below.

Documents Required for SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment 2024

The required documents to be uploaded for the post of Lecturer (IASE/CTE) include:

Age Proof: Class X/Class XII Admit Card, Pass Certificate, or Marksheet from a recognized Central/State Board/Council where the Date of Birth (DOB) is clearly mentioned. Educational Qualification Proof: Mark sheets of all semesters/years for the relevant Master's degree (Physics, Geography, English, Mathematics, Assamese, etc.) reflecting subjects and final pass certificates from a recognized university.

M.Ed. degree with mark sheets reflecting subjects and final pass certificates from a recognized university.

NET/SLET certificate from UGC or Ph.D. degree in Education or the concerned subject from a recognized university. Experience Certificates (if applicable): Proof of at least 3 years of teaching experience in Secondary School/Teacher Education Institution (TEI). PwBD Certificate (if applicable): Benchmark Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority. Proficiency in ICT (if applicable): Any certificate or document reflecting proficiency in the use of ICT for educational purposes. Ph.D. Certificates (if applicable): Ph.D. in Education from a recognized university (if applicable).

These are the essential documents that need to be uploaded for the application process.

How to Apply for SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment 2024?

Apply online via APSC's recruitment website- https://apscrecruitment.in ; no other modes are accepted.

New users must register on the website and complete the One-Time Registration (OTR).

Use a valid email for updates about document verification.

Log in and fill in personal, educational, and work details.

Upload necessary documents (max size 2 MB), photos, and signatures.

Review the form carefully before final submission.

Pay the fee online (non-refundable).

Take a printout of the submitted application.

Apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

Important Dates of SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment 2024

Starting Date for Online Application: 10/09/2024

Closing Date for Online Application: 09/10/2024

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: 11/10/2024

Important Web-Links of SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment Vacancy

Helpline Number for SCERT Assam Lecturer Recruitment

Payment Related Issues

For any payment related issues, one can reach the following helpdesk numbers -

GRAS Helpline (Telephonic):1800-212-11-88-66 (From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on all working days)

GRAS Helpdesk- https://assamegras.gov.in/helpdesk/

Click 'Submit a ticket' Click, Payment Related Fill-in your payment related details Click, Submit ticket.

Note: For any bank related issue we suggest applicants to contact their respective bank branches.

Other Issues

For any other issues related to online application form you can contact the following

Email - cceapsc@gmail.com

Contact No: 1800-572-23-43 (From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days.)

FAQs