SSC Recruitment 2023 – MTS & Havaldar Exam for 11409 Posts, Online Apply

Staff Selection Commission has issued an official notification regarding the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. Through this competitive exam, SSC selects meritorious candidates for various matriculation level posts in various departments of the government. Only 10th passed candidates will be eligible to submit their application in this competitive exam of SSC. Online applications for the MTS exam will be accepted through the official website of SSC. The official notification and other important details related to this exam are given below.
Name of Exam: Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023
Name of Posts: MTS and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN
No of Posts: 11409 Posts (Tentative).
MTS: 10880 Posts
Havaldar: 529 Posts
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th or Matriculation from a recognized Board/University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 17-02-2023.
Application Process: Online
Pay Scale: Rs.18000 – 56900/- (Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay Matrix)
Start Date: 18th January 2023
Last Date: 24th February 2023
Date of Examination: April 2023
Exam Centres in Assam: Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111)
Age Limit:
The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are-
18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).
18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS.
Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows.
Category Relaxation
OBC 3 Years
SC 5 Years
ST 5 Years
PwBD 3 Years
Ex-Servicemen 3 Years
Application Fee for MTS Exam
Candidates have to pay the application fee to complete their online application process, the fee may vary according to the category of the candidates. The complete details regarding the fee are given below.
Category Application Fee
General Rs.100/-
OBC Rs.100/-
Women Exempted
Scheduled Castes Exempted
Scheduled Tribes Exempted
Persons with Disabilities Exempted
Ex-Servicemen Exempted
Payment Method: Candidates are able to pay their application fee through an online payment gateway. Candidates should have any one of the following options to make the online payment – Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI.
Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification are able to submit their online application against this recruitment of SSC. Candidates are required to submit their online applications only on the official portal otherwise their applications will not be considered valid. Also, candidates can follow the following steps to complete their online application process.
Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.
Click on the Online Application Link.
Now, an official web portal will load in the new tab of your browser.
In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.
After registration, you have to provide all your asked details.
After that, you have to upload your documents.
Now, you have to pay the application fee.
After successful payment, your application will be submitted.
Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.
Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.
Online Application Link: https://ssc.nic.in/Registration/Home
Download Official Notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_mts_18012023.pdf
Visit Official Website: https://ssc.nic.in/
Scheme of MTS Examination
The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). The schedule of examinations indicated in the Notice is tentative. Any change in the schedule of examinations will be informed to candidates only through the website of the Commission. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
Computer Based Examination
The candidates who will submit the application for the SSC MTS exam will have to appear in a computer based exam conducted by the commission. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions. Session-I and Session-II and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.
Type of Questions: The Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English, Hindi, and in 13 regional languages (as per details in Annexure-XV) for Session-I and the General Awareness Section of Session-II.
Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session-II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.
Time Duration: 45 minutes for each Session. (60 minutes for each session for the candidates eligible for scribes as per Para 8 of the official notification).
Normalization: Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1- 1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
Subject Marks MCQs
Numerical and Mathematical Ability 60 20
Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 60 20
Total 120 40
Numerical and Mathematical Ability: It will include questions on problems relating to Integers and Whole Numbers, LCM and HCF, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Work and Time, Direct and inverse Proportions, Averages, Simple Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures, Distance and Time, Lines and Angles, Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square and Square roots etc.
Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving: The questions in this part intend to measure the candidates’ general learning ability. The questions will be broadly based on Alpha-Numeric Series, Coding and Decoding, Analogy, Following Directions, Similarities and Differences, Jumbling, Problem Solving and Analysis, Nonverbal Reasoning based on diagrams, Age Calculations, Calendar and Clock, etc.
Structure of CBT Session-II
Subject Marks MCQs
General Awarenes 75 25
English Language and Comprehension 75 25
Total 150 50
General Awareness: The broad coverage of the test will be on Social Studies (History, Geography, Art and Culture, Civics, Economics), General Science and Environmental studies up to 10th Standard.
English Language and Comprehension: Candidates’ understanding of the basics of the English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. and to test comprehension, a simple paragraph may be given and question based on the paragraph to be asked.
For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability: There will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the Paper.
