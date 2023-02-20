Jobs

SSC Recruitment 2023 – MTS & Havaldar Exam for 11409 Posts, Online Apply

Staff Selection Commission has issued an official notification regarding the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. Through this competitive exam, SSC selects meritorious candidates for various matriculation level posts in various departments of the government. Only 10th passed candidates will be eligible to submit their application in this competitive exam of SSC. Online applications for the MTS exam will be accepted through the official website of SSC. The official notification and other important details related to this exam are given below.

Name of Exam: Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023

Name of Posts: MTS and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN

No of Posts: 11409 Posts (Tentative).

  • MTS: 10880 Posts

  • Havaldar: 529 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed 10th or Matriculation from a recognized Board/University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 17-02-2023.

Application Process: Online

Pay Scale: Rs.18000 – 56900/- (Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay Matrix)

Start Date: 18th January 2023

Last Date: 24th February 2023

Date of Examination: April 2023

Exam Centres in Assam: Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111)

Eligibility Criteria SSC Recruitment 2023

Age Limit:

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are-

18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and a few posts of MTS.

Age Relaxation: Category wise upper age relaxation will be as follows.

Category Relaxation

OBC 3 Years

SC 5 Years

ST 5 Years

PwBD 3 Years

Ex-Servicemen 3 Years

Application Fee for MTS Exam

Candidates have to pay the application fee to complete their online application process, the fee may vary according to the category of the candidates. The complete details regarding the fee are given below.

Category Application Fee

General Rs.100/-

OBC Rs.100/-

Women Exempted

Scheduled Castes Exempted

Scheduled Tribes Exempted

Persons with Disabilities Exempted

Ex-Servicemen Exempted

Payment Method: Candidates are able to pay their application fee through an online payment gateway. Candidates should have any one of the following options to make the online payment – ​​Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Important Dates of SSC Recruitment 2023

Application Start Date: 18th January 2023

Application Last Date: 24th February 2023

Date of Examination: April 2023

How to Apply for SSC Recruitment 2023

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the official notification are able to submit their online application against this recruitment of SSC. Candidates are required to submit their online applications only on the official portal otherwise their applications will not be considered valid. Also, candidates can follow the following steps to complete their online application process.

Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.

Click on the Online Application Link.

Now, an official web portal will load in the new tab of your browser.

In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.

After registration, you have to provide all your asked details.

After that, you have to upload your documents.

Now, you have to pay the application fee.

After successful payment, your application will be submitted.

Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.

Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.

Online Application Link: https://ssc.nic.in/Registration/Home

Download Official Notification: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_mts_18012023.pdf

Visit Official Website: https://ssc.nic.in/

Scheme of MTS Examination

The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). The schedule of examinations indicated in the Notice is tentative. Any change in the schedule of examinations will be informed to candidates only through the website of the Commission. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

Computer Based Examination

The candidates who will submit the application for the SSC MTS exam will have to appear in a computer based exam conducted by the commission. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions. Session-I and Session-II and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.

Type of Questions: The Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English, Hindi, and in 13 regional languages (as per details in Annexure-XV) for Session-I and the General Awareness Section of Session-II.

Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session-II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Time Duration: 45 minutes for each Session. (60 minutes for each session for the candidates eligible for scribes as per Para 8 of the official notification).

Normalization: Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1- 1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Structure of CBT Session-I

Subject Marks MCQs

Numerical and Mathematical Ability 60 20

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 60 20

Total 120 40

Numerical and Mathematical Ability: It will include questions on problems relating to Integers and Whole Numbers, LCM and HCF, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Work and Time, Direct and inverse Proportions, Averages, Simple Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures, Distance and Time, Lines and Angles, Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square and Square roots etc.

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving: The questions in this part intend to measure the candidates’ general learning ability. The questions will be broadly based on Alpha-Numeric Series, Coding and Decoding, Analogy, Following Directions, Similarities and Differences, Jumbling, Problem Solving and Analysis, Nonverbal Reasoning based on diagrams, Age Calculations, Calendar and Clock, etc.

Structure of CBT Session-II

Subject Marks MCQs

General Awarenes 75 25

English Language and Comprehension 75 25

Total 150 50

General Awareness: The broad coverage of the test will be on Social Studies (History, Geography, Art and Culture, Civics, Economics), General Science and Environmental studies up to 10th Standard.

English Language and Comprehension: Candidates’ understanding of the basics of the English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. and to test comprehension, a simple paragraph may be given and question based on the paragraph to be asked.

For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability: There will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the Paper.

Guide Books for MTS Exam

For the ease of our users, we have provided two Hindi and English medium guide books for the MTS exam. Candidates can consider these suggested books for MTS exam preparation.

SSC MTS Exam 2023 FAQs

What is the starting date for online application?

The starting date for online application of SSC MTS Recruitment is 18th January 2023.

What is the last date for online application?

The last date for online application of SSC MTS Recruitment is 24th February 2023.

What is the full form of MTS Exam?

The full form of MTS Exam is Multi Tasking Staff Examination.

What is the application fee for SSC MTS Exam?

Candidates have to pay a maximum of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred Only) as the application fee for SSC MTS Recruitment. Please refer to the official notification for more details.

