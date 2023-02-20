SSC Recruitment 2023 – MTS & Havaldar Exam for 11409 Posts, Online Apply

Computer Based Examination

The candidates who will submit the application for the SSC MTS exam will have to appear in a computer based exam conducted by the commission. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions. Session-I and Session-II and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.

Type of Questions: The Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set in English, Hindi, and in 13 regional languages (as per details in Annexure-XV) for Session-I and the General Awareness Section of Session-II.

Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session-II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Time Duration: 45 minutes for each Session. (60 minutes for each session for the candidates eligible for scribes as per Para 8 of the official notification).

Normalization: Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1- 1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Structure of CBT Session-I

Subject Marks MCQs

Numerical and Mathematical Ability 60 20

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 60 20

Total 120 40

Numerical and Mathematical Ability: It will include questions on problems relating to Integers and Whole Numbers, LCM and HCF, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Work and Time, Direct and inverse Proportions, Averages, Simple Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures, Distance and Time, Lines and Angles, Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square and Square roots etc.

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving: The questions in this part intend to measure the candidates’ general learning ability. The questions will be broadly based on Alpha-Numeric Series, Coding and Decoding, Analogy, Following Directions, Similarities and Differences, Jumbling, Problem Solving and Analysis, Nonverbal Reasoning based on diagrams, Age Calculations, Calendar and Clock, etc.