Assam Career: TRTC Guwahati Apprenticeship Training 2024

Are you a recent engineering or diploma graduate looking to kickstart your career with hands-on experience? The Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC) in Guwahati is offering an excellent opportunity through its Apprenticeship Training program for 2024. With 26 vacancies across various engineering disciplines, this program is designed to provide practical training and industry exposure, setting the foundation for a successful career in engineering. Whether you have a degree in Mechanical, Civil, or IT-related fields, TRTC Guwahati offers a pathway to gain valuable skills while earning a competitive stipend. Read on to learn more about the application process, eligibility criteria, and other essential details.

TRTC Guwahati Apprenticeship Training Details

Post Name: Apprenticeship Trainee

Total Vacancies: 26

Institution: Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati

Selection Method: Walk-in Interview

Pay/stipend:

Rs. 12,000/- (For B.E/B.Tech)

Rs. 10,000/- (For Diploma)

Vacancies by Discipline: