Assam Career: TRTC Guwahati Apprenticeship Training 2024

Are you a recent engineering or diploma graduate looking to kickstart your career with hands-on experience? The Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC) in Guwahati is offering an excellent opportunity through its Apprenticeship Training program for 2024. With 26 vacancies across various engineering disciplines, this program is designed to provide practical training and industry exposure, setting the foundation for a successful career in engineering. Whether you have a degree in Mechanical, Civil, or IT-related fields, TRTC Guwahati offers a pathway to gain valuable skills while earning a competitive stipend. Read on to learn more about the application process, eligibility criteria, and other essential details.
Post Name: Apprenticeship Trainee
Total Vacancies: 26
Institution: Tool Room & Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati
Selection Method: Walk-in Interview
Pay/stipend:
Rs. 12,000/- (For B.E/B.Tech)
Rs. 10,000/- (For Diploma)
Vacancies by Discipline:
Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, CSE/IT/ECE/ETE & Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
Age Limit: Not mentioned in advertisement.
Passing Year: Candidates who have passed out before 2022 are not eligible for this post.
Eligible and interested candidates are invited to participate in the walk-in interview according to the schedule provided below:
Walk-in schedule:
Date: 31st August 2024
Time: 9:00 AM
Venue: Tool Room & Training Centre, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise, Govt. of India, Amingaon Industrial Area, North Guwahati Road, Amingaon, Guwahati - 781031.
Documents Required:
Resume/CV
All original and photocopy of Educational Certificates
Passport-size Photographs (2-4 copies)
Advertisement Details: Click Here
Official Website: Click Here
The apprenticeship training typically lasts between 1 to 2 years, depending on the specific trade or discipline.
Will I receive a stipend during the training period?
Yes, selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 12,000/- (For B.E/B. Tech) and Rs. 10,000/- (For Diploma) as per the government regulations and the institute's guidelines.
Is prior work experience required to apply for this apprenticeship?
No, prior work experience is not required. This program is designed for fresh graduates or those who have completed their relevant qualifications in 2022, 2023 and 2024.