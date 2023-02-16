UPSC Recruitment 2023 – Indian Civil Services Exam 1105 Posts, Online Apply

Candidates who are eligible for the Indian Civil Services Examination 2023 can submit their online applications at the official web portal of the Union Public Service Commission. The online application process has been started from 1st February 2023. Candidates should note that applications submitted through modes other than the official mode of online application will not be considered valid. Candidates can follow the following steps to complete the application process.

Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.

Click on the Online Application Link.

Now, an official web portal will load in the new tab of your browser.In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.

To register, candidates will be required to provide their details and documents when asked.

The registration process in the UPSC Recruitment Portal is known as OTR (One Time Registration).

After registration, you need to login using the Already Registered option of the portal.

After successful login, you have to complete the further process.Now, you have to pay the examination fee.

After successful payment, your application will be submitted.Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.

Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.