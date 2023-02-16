UPSC Recruitment 2023 – Indian Civil Services Exam 1105 Posts, Online Apply

Union Public Service Commission has issued an official notification regarding the Indian Civil Services Examination (Prelims), 2023. The Indian Civil Services Exam will be conducted by UPSC for the recruitment of various 1105 civil service posts. Candidates who are eligible as per the UPSC official notification can submit their online applications for recruitment within the last date of application.
Name of Exam: Indian Civil Services Examination (Preliminary), 2023
No of Posts: 1105 Posts
Exam Centres in Assam: Jorhat and Dispur
Educational Qualification: A candidate must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.
Age Limit: The candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 32 years as on 1st August 2023. Therefore, the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1991 and not later than 1st August 2002.
Age Relaxation: Candidates will get category-based relaxation in upper age for the recruitment of the Forest Department, Assam. Relaxation in upper age will be provided as given below.
Category Relaxation
OBC/MOBC 3 Years
Scheduled Caste 5 Years
Scheduled Tribe 5 Years
PwBD 10 Years
UPSC Application Fee
To complete the application process, candidates have to pay the application fee applicable to their categories. UPSC’s category-wise application fee details are mentioned in given table below.
Category Fee
Female Exempted
Scheduled Caste Exempted
Scheduled Tribe Exempted
PwBD Exempted
Others Rs.100/-
Mode of Payment: Candidates will be able to pay their application fee through an online payment gateway or by cash in any SBI Branch.
Application Start Date: 1st February 2023
Application Last Date: 21st February 2023
Candidates who are eligible for the Indian Civil Services Examination 2023 can submit their online applications at the official web portal of the Union Public Service Commission. The online application process has been started from 1st February 2023. Candidates should note that applications submitted through modes other than the official mode of online application will not be considered valid. Candidates can follow the following steps to complete the application process.
Scroll down, and check the Important Link section.
Click on the Online Application Link.
Now, an official web portal will load in the new tab of your browser.In that portal, you will get the option to register yourself.
To register, candidates will be required to provide their details and documents when asked.
The registration process in the UPSC Recruitment Portal is known as OTR (One Time Registration).
After registration, you need to login using the Already Registered option of the portal.
After successful login, you have to complete the further process.Now, you have to pay the examination fee.
After successful payment, your application will be submitted.Also, you will receive an acknowledgement copy of your submission.
Keep that acknowledgement copy for future use.
Online Application Link: https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php
Download Official Notification: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notif-CSP-23-engl-010223.pdf
Visit Official Website: https://upsc.gov.in/
What is the starting date of online application for UPSC Recruitment 2023?
The starting date for online application for UPSC Recruitment 2023 is 1st February 2023.
What is the last date of the online application for UPSC Recruitment 2023?
The last date for online application for UPSC Recruitment 2023 is 21st February 2023.
What is the required educational qualification for UPSC Recruitment 2023?
The required educational qualification for UPSC Recruitment 2023 is a graduation degree from any recognized university.
What is the age limit for UPSC Recruitment 2023?
The age limit for UPSC Recruitment 2023 is 21 years to 32 years as on 1st August 2023.