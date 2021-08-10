Jorhat: 9 Minors Escape from Children Home Rescued

Jorhat Police on Monday night rescued nine children who escaped from a Children Home run by Shankar Madhab Kristi Bikash Kendra situated at Malow Ali in Jorhat.

The police rescued the children after they launched a search operation on receiving information regarding the incident.

Notably, earlier on July, 4 children escaped from the same children’s home.

Out of the four minors who escaped, two of them, both 10 years old, belonged to Mokokchung in Nagaland.

The other two aged 12 and 13 years respectively, hailed from Assam.

ALSO READ: Golaghat : Lovlina Borgohain To Return Back Home On August 17

