Kamrup (M) DC Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
The Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has been tested with COVID-19 positive, said Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic is still continued in the state and Kamrup Metro is the most affected. “80% of kidney patients who are under treatment of dialysis have succumbed to the disease. 400 patients in Dibrugarh are in critical condition,” said Sarma while briefing the media.

Another doctor succumbed to the disease on Monday at GMCH. The doctor who hailed from Kokrajhar died at GMCH today afternoon.

