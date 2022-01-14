Kamrup Metro District Administration Release Notice, Ask People To Cooperate In Fight Against Covid-19

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Friday released issued a notice in public interest asking the people to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19.

Sharing the notice on Twitter, the Kamrup Metro District Administration wrote, “Issued in public interest. Kindly take note of the Public Notice and adhere to the norms laid down by the Government. Do follow all COVID protocols, mask up and get fully vaccinated at the earliest. Stay vigilant, follow COVID appropriate protocols & stay safe”.

The Public Notice signed by the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department of the government of Assam highlighted the following points:

As the unvaccinated people continue to be at risk of getting infected and spreading infection, no unvaccinated persons shall be allowed entry into government premises/ any other public place other than hospitals, with effect from January 15, 2022, vide order number ASDMA 28/2021/347 dated January 7, 2022.

Similarly in hotels, malls, and other private establishments, the non-vaccinated person(s) shall not be allowed entry. Business establishments shall ensure the same and any violation shall invite a hefty penalty, on detection of such violations.

Patients who are unvaccinated or have not taken the second dose despite being due/ overdue shall not be provided free treatment facilities, including food expenses in government hospitals/ Covid-19 Care Centres.

All government servants (contractual and fixed pay) who are unvaccinated or have not taken the second dose despite being due/ overdue, shall not be allowed to attend office until they are fully vaccinated and shall not be eligible for salary/ wages on the principle of no work no pay.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers who do not take their precautionary booster dose despite being eligible, shall not be allowed to provide services/ claim wages/ salary.

Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Kamrup Metro District Administration

