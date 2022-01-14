Kamrup Metro District Administration Release Notice, Ask People To Cooperate In Fight Against Covid-19

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kamrup Metro District Administration

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Friday released issued a notice in public interest asking the people to cooperate in the fight against Covid-19.

Sharing the notice on Twitter, the Kamrup Metro District Administration wrote, “Issued in public interest. Kindly take note of the Public Notice and adhere to the norms laid down by the Government. Do follow all COVID protocols, mask up and get fully vaccinated at the earliest. Stay vigilant, follow COVID appropriate protocols & stay safe”.

Related News

Bulli Bai Co-Accused Shweta Singh And Mayank Rawat Sent To…

Veteran Journalist Kamal Khan Passes Away Aged 61

Assam: Massive Fire At Baksa, 2 Fire Trucks At The Spot

Guwahati Witnesses 0 Road Accidents On Uruka: City Police

The Public Notice signed by the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department of the government of Assam highlighted the following points:

As the unvaccinated people continue to be at risk of getting infected and spreading infection, no unvaccinated persons shall be allowed entry into government premises/ any other public place other than hospitals, with effect from January 15, 2022, vide order number ASDMA 28/2021/347 dated January 7, 2022.

Similarly in hotels, malls, and other private establishments, the non-vaccinated person(s) shall not be allowed entry. Business establishments shall ensure the same and any violation shall invite a hefty penalty, on detection of such violations.

Patients who are unvaccinated or have not taken the second dose despite being due/ overdue shall not be provided free treatment facilities, including food expenses in government hospitals/ Covid-19 Care Centres.

All government servants (contractual and fixed pay) who are unvaccinated or have not taken the second dose despite being due/ overdue, shall not be allowed to attend office until they are fully vaccinated and shall not be eligible for salary/ wages on the principle of no work no pay.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers who do not take their precautionary booster dose despite being eligible, shall not be allowed to provide services/ claim wages/ salary.

Kamrup Metro District Administration
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Kamrup Metro District Administration

ALSO READ: Bulli Bai Co-Accused Shweta Singh And Mayank Rawat Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

You might also like
Assam

BTC To Rehabilitate Displaced Santhals, Bodos & Muslims

Assam

Assam registers impressive recovery rate

Assam

Scrapping Article 370 A Historic Move: Assam BJP

Education

After Being Postponed Twice, JEE-Advanced Registrations Begin Today

Assam

BJP Rajya Sabha candidate tomorrow

Election 2021

Tollywood Divided: 3 Actors Join TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls