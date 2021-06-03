Karbi Peace Accord To Be Signed Next Week: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that the Karbi Peace Accord is likely to be signed next week. Addressing the media at New Delhi today, the Chief Minister said that the final talks are going on with concerned groups and the Accord is likely to be signed any day next week.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further informed that during his visit to New Delhi, he held discussions on the matter with Union Home Secretary and officials of the Intelligence Bureau.

He said, “My meeting with Home Secretary and IB officials were about the signing of the Karbi Accord.”

The Chief Minister further said that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had discussed many issues of Assam and that the Prime Minister had advised many things which he would follow for the development of the state.

The visit to the Prime Minister was the Dr. Sarma’s first since he assumed office as the 15th chief minister of the state.

Taking to his Twitter CM Sarma wrote, “Gratitude His towering vision has taken India to glorious heights of prosperity. Assam has especially been a beneficiary of Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi’s generosity. It’s a great pride to be serving under him as CM of Assam. Met Adarniya PM & took his blessings today.”

The Chief Minister also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday along with Minister of State Rameswar Teli.

“Gratitude. It’s been a privilege to have worked with Union Finance Min Smt @nsitharaman last 2 yrs as FM and Member of GST council. As CM of Assam I shall continue to gain from her expertise. Called on her to seek her blessings along with MoS Sri @Rameswar_Teli,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.

Dr. Sarma, who left for the national capital on May 30 have also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla discussing various developmental issues related to the state.

The Chief Minister also called on Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi today.

