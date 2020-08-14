NationalTop Stories

Kerala Plane Crash: 22 Officials Involved in Rescue Ops Test COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
137

Twenty-two officials including the district collector and the local police chief who responded to the plane crash in Kerala last week have tested positive for COVID-19, the Malappuram medical officer has said.

The Air India Express plane came with 184 passengers from Dubai under the center’s Vande Bharat Mission that expatriates Indians stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were quarantined after the rescue operations at the plane crash site ended. Most of them were on location,” the district medical officer said.

Related News

COVID-19: Mizoram Govt Issues New Guidelines

Amazon to launch online drug store in India

GHC Rejects Bail Plea of Rakesh Pal & Basanta Doley

One Dies of COVID-19 at MMCH

The district medical officer’s team is undertaking risk assessment and more details are awaited.

You might also like
World

Toronto shooting: 14 people injured, one dead

Sports

Assam team announced for boxing Championship

Top Stories

Key decisions taken during Assam Cabinet meet Today

Sports

Vijay Shankar out of ICC WC 2019

Regional

Swine Flu outbreak: Mizoram bans pigs import

National

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Comments
Loading...