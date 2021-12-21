Kokrajhar: Seized Truck With 300 Kgs Of Cannabis Mysteriously Burnt Down

A truck full of Cannabis which was seized by the Kokrajhar Police on Monday was mysteriously set ablaze.

The district’s Police had informed via a tweet earlier that a truck carrying approximately 300 kg of Cannabis was seized yesterday.

The truck was reportedly kept at the Gossaigaon Police Station. Around 200 meters from the Police Station, the truck was mysteriously set on fire.

The incident has raised questions on whether someone from the police had a hand in it with the police suspected of cooperating with the miscreants in order to erase the evidence.

Meanwhile, the truck that was burnt had registration numbers WB 11 C 3219.

