Assam: Kokrajhar Superintendent Of Excise Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe Of Rs 25k

Kokrajhar’s Superintendent of Excise, Himan Jyoti Bora, was held by Directorate of Vigilance & Anti corruption on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe.

According to an official notification, Bora was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a wine shop owner.

He was apprehended after a trap was laid by the anti-corruption department today evening at around 5.15 pm.

“He received the bribe in his rented house located near MRM Hospital, Kokrajhar,” the notification further stated.

“The tainted bribe money was recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses,” it added.

A case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station vide ACB PS case no 08/2021 U/S 7(a) of PC Act against him.

Further investigation is on.