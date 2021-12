A major accident took place at Gendhali in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

The accident happened in Gendhali village in Naobaicha Tehsil of the district in Assam today.

In the accident that took place, a speeding dumper reportedly collided head-on with a Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicle.

One person, the driver of the pickup vehicle, was killed on the spot. The accident left others involved seriously injured.

ALSO READ: Assam: 5 Arrested For Smuggling Elephant Tusks In Barpeta