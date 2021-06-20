Lakhimpur HSLC Student Dies By Suicide Due To Exam Cancellation

A HSLC student has reportedly died by suicide in Lakhimpur’s Korchan Majarkuri just after board exams were cancelled in the state.

The student, identified as one Rani Gogoi, was reportedly a studious student and was expecting to sit in the exam and pass with flying colors.

But after the education department announced the cancellation of HSLC exams, she couldn’t bear the disappointment and took the extreme step.

According to her family members, Rani committed suicide after hearing the decision of the education department.

Police have reached Rani’s residence soon after and investigation on the matter is underway.

On Friday, Assam government had announced that board exams for class 10 and 12 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

It added that the examination results will based on internal assessment and the results will be declared within July 31.

