Lakhimpur Journalist Attacked For Reporting On Street Fight

In yet another dastardly attack on journalists, a reporter of Lakhimpur was attacked while covering news on a fight among locals at Bhogpur Chariali on Sunday.

The journalist has been identified as one Subrata Kakati, resident of Bihpuria has filed a complaint against the accused namely Mon Barua or Kaku in Narayanpur police station.

It may be stated that police have launched an investigation based on journalist’s complaint.

The Narayanpur Press Club, Bandar Deva Press Club and Bihpuria Press Club along with various other organizations have strongly condemned the attack and demanded punishment of the culprit.