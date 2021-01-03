Uncategorized

Lakhimpur Journalist Attacked For Reporting On Street Fight

By Pratidin Bureau
56

In yet another dastardly attack on journalists, a reporter of Lakhimpur was attacked while covering news on a fight among locals at Bhogpur Chariali on Sunday.

The journalist has been identified as one Subrata Kakati, resident of Bihpuria has filed a complaint against the accused namely Mon Barua or Kaku in Narayanpur police station.

It may be stated that police have launched an investigation based on journalist’s complaint.

Related News

CM Sonowal Inaugurates Multiple Projects In Barpeta

Kamala Harris’ Husband To Be First ‘Second…

Tengakhat SI Accused of Taking Bribe, Arrested

Karnataka Deputy CM Tests COVID-19 Positive

The Narayanpur Press Club, Bandar Deva Press Club and Bihpuria Press Club along with various other organizations have strongly condemned the attack and demanded punishment of the culprit.

You might also like
Top Stories

Cong, Chatro Mukti leaders arrested for anti-CAA violence

Regional

Coronavirus: Entry Of Visitors Restricted To 100 At Janata Bhawan

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam Panchayat elections to be held before September 15: HC

Top Stories

Akhil’s health condition stable

National

Farmer Paints Tiger Stripes On Dog

Regional

Hooch tragedy: Rs. 2 lakhs to victims’ families

Comments
Loading...