Landslides In 20 Spots Affect Traffic Movement In Arunachal Road

Massive landslides at more than 20 locations along the vital Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road in Western Arunachal Pradesh have severely affected the traffic movement in the area, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) official told PTI.

The landslides occurred due to heavy rainfall in the last two days. No casualty was reported.

A vast stretch of the road between Sessa and Nechiphu areas was damaged by the landslide, due to which a large number of commuters were stranded on both ends, the BRO official said.

Soon after, the organization mobilized men and machinery and started work to restore connectivity by clearing debris along the key road.

Yesterday night, some stranded vehicles started moving through the affected areas, while restoration work continued.

It is mention that the three districts connects via the BCT Road – East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang.