Last Rites Performed Of Elephants Killed In Lightning

The last rites of the 18 elephants were performed who were killed due to lightning on Saturday morning as per the instruction of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The chief minister in a tweet said the last rites of the dead elephants were performed by Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and MLA Jitu Goswami.

“As per the direction of HCM @himantabiswa, customary last rites of the dead elephants performed by @ParimalSuklaba1, Jitu Goswami MLA. Burial given by CWLW @mkyadava and other forest officials till late evening. Burial images showed severe burn injuries due to lightning strike,” the chief minsiter tweeted.

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya Performs Last Rites Of Elephants

It may be recalled that as many as 20 elephants were killed due to electrocution by lightning strikes atop Bamuni Hills in Nagaon on Wednesday night.

As per the investigation of forest officials on Thursday, a herd of jumbos comprising 18 elephants was found dead lying on the foothills of the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told news outlets.

Four elephants were charred to death in the bottom hills, while, the carcasses of other elephants were found lying in the top hills.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took stock of the devastating deaths of as many as 18 elephants at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon.

The Chief Minister has also directed the Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to proceed towards the site of the incident.

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that he was deeply pained by the death of the elephants.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, K.K. Deori has been appointed as Inquiry Officer with immediate effect under the provision of Section 50 (8) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 for the purpose of carrying out investigation into the death of the elephants. He shall be accompanied by a team of qualified veterinarians to inquire into the incident.

