1 Arrested for Stealing Cow in Assam’s Barpeta, 2 Others Flee

A cow thief was reportedly nabbed by locals in Assam’s Barpeta district and handed over to the police on Tuesday.
The cow thief has been identified as Mridul Ali, a resident of Keotkuchi village in Brapeta.
As per reports, few cow thieves were heading towards Barpeta on a four-wheeler after stealing a cow.
Upon suspecting the movement of the cow, the locals stopped the vehicle and managed to catch one of the thieves red-handed. However, the others managed to flee from the clutches of the people.
The accused was later handed over to the police.
Continuing the drive against cattle smuggling, the Assam Police foiled a major cattle smuggling bid in separate incidents in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on Monday.
The Sonapur Police carrying out an operation against the cattle smuggling intercepted two vehicles, bearing the registration number NL01 L 1401 and AS27 V 6564, carrying as many as 46 cattle heads of which 19 were found to be dead. The vehicles were coming from Tinsukia and Golaghatm, sources informed.
In a separate incident, the Guwahati Police intercepted two vehicles and rescued five cattle heads. The vehicles, bearing the registration number AS25 EC 2547 and AS25 DC 3958, were en route Noonmati from Jagiroad when the city police intercepted and rescued the cattle heads.