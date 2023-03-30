Assam: 1 Held on Charges of ‘Love Jihad’ in Chirang

One person has been apprehended on charges of being involved in a ‘love jihad’ in Assam’s Chirang district, reports emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Basugaon area in Kokrajhar where a man from other religious faith eloped with a 16-year-old Hindu minor under the pretext of marrying her.

It has come to the fore that the accused, identified as Shadek Ali, is already a married man.

The incident has caused a heated situation in the area forcing the locals to nab the accused who eloped with the Hindu minor girl to marry her.

The locals then handed over the accused to the police.

A similar incident took place on March 21, when the Barpeta Police arrested one person on charges of being involved in ‘love jihad’.

The accused, identified as Ritul Hussain, was arrested by Barpeta Police from his own residence in Mandia village in the district.

Ritul was arrested based on the complaint of a victim woman from Barpeta. The woman had filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

Subsequently, Dispur Police had transferred the matter for investigation to Barpeta Police.

Meanwhile, it came to the fore that the victim woman also mentioned MLA from Chenga assembly constituency in Barpeta in her complaint.

Additionally, she had also taken the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitu Talukdar in her complaint.