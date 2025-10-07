‘10% of Zubeen Fans Now My Supporters’: Assam CM’s Bold Take on Singer and Politics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today made a series of candid statements addressing political opposition, controversies surrounding Shyamkanu Mahanta and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, and the ongoing discourse involving singer Zubeen Garg.

The Chief Minister remarked that opposition leaders “weren’t born from their mothers’ wombs,” implying that their criticisms are expected in politics. He added that, regardless of how much the opposition criticizes, even the media cannot protect them. “Whoever criticizes initiatives like Orunodoi scheme will face defeat in upcoming assmebly elections in 2026,” he asserted.

On his relationship with Shyamkanu Mahanta, CM Sarma said it is “not very good,” noting that the person closest to Shyamkanu is Gaurav Gogoi, whom he described using the Assamese idiom “Bundia-Bhujia”, suggesting clever maneuvering.

Addressing the politicization of singer Zubeen Garg, the CM stated, “About 10 percent of Zubeen’s fans have now become my supporters. I am the one who truly respects Zubeen while he is alive. He has even sung my father’s songs.” He added that he personally brought one Assamese expatriate from Singapore to Assam, implying that such actions were previously not possible. He emphasized that politicizing Zubeen ultimately benefits him.

Regarding Gaurav Gogoi, CM Sarma said an FIR will be filed against the Congress leader over alleged remarks that threatened to set shops on fire. The Chief Minister described Gogoi’s comments as ‘incitement to violence'. He accused Gogoi of having once claimed that if an artiste like Zubeen Garg had died in other states, “shops would have been burnt” and “everything would have been paralysed,” alleging that such statements amounted to incitement to violence in Assam.

CM Sarma added that Gogoi “hates people who earn their livelihood through hard work,” and said that an omnibus case will be registered against those who instigated violence — similar to the action taken during the CAA protests — naming disturbances at LGBI Airport and Sarusajai Stadium. “I am sure Gaurav Gogoi will be questioned too,” the Chief Minister said, warning: “I will not spare anyone who describes Assam as ‘Nepal.’”

Touching upon controversies involving foreign-born children, CM Sarma questioned, “How can the father of foreign-born children seek justice for Zubeen?” adding, “If Gaurav Gogoi had become Chief Minister, there would be only one person residing in the CM residence. At least now, make your wife and children Indian citizens.” He also criticized the delay in registering children as Indian citizens, noting that disputes have dragged on for four months.

Clarifying recent social media activity, the Chief Minister said, “Look at the Facebook posts by Gaurav Gogoi during the Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat. I never tweeted saying ‘Thank You Kanu.’ I have official terms with Shyamkanu’s elder brother, who was the Assam DGP, but that is a separate matter. Look at Shyamkanu’s tweet during the election in Jorhat on the ‘Three Gogois.’”

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline his assertive stance against political adversaries while also highlighting his personal admiration for Zubeen Garg and his concern over citizenship and political controversies in Assam.

Also Read: Facebook Posts on Shyamkanu Mahanta Lead to 22-Hour Detention of Zubeen's Fan in Assam