10 Rohingyas, Including Women & Children, Detained by Locals in Assam's Silchar

10 Rohingya individuals, including women and children, have been apprehended at the Tarapur Railway Station in Assam's Silchar on suspicion while they were loitering around the station.

Upon questioning, the group revealed that they had entered India illegally from Bangladesh several years ago and had been residing in Hyderabad for work purposes.

Fearing the recent government crackdown on illegal foreigners, they reportedly fled Hyderabad by train to Silchar. The group further claimed that they intended to cross back into Bangladesh via the India-Bangladesh border near Cachar.

After verifying their statements, the locals informed the police, who took custody of the Rohingya individuals.

Notably, in recent months, over a hundred Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals have been detained in the Cachar region in similar operations.