105-Crore SCERT Scam: CM’s SVC Arrests Prime Accused’s Younger Daughter

After suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on Monday arrested her younger daughter in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case on Monday.
The arrested person has been identified as Bejeta Sharma.
According to an initial report, a huge amount of money was transferred in her bank account.
Bejeta will now be produced before the court by the CM’s SVC.
Earlier today, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) had apprehended the suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma and her contractor son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh from Cross Lane hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer.
Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with the Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC have also apprehended another person namely Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them will be brought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.