11 Opp Parties Refuse To Accept Delimitation Exercise in Assam With 2001 Census

Around 11 opposition political parties in the state met the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state today and submitted a memorandum discussing their pleas seeking redressal of the issues in the proposed delimitation exercise in the state.
Opposition political parties have demanded re-determination of constituencies as per the latest census instead of the 2001 census.
The Chief Electoral Officer assured to forward the memorandum to the Delimitation Commission of India by today.
On behalf of the Assam Trinamool Congress, the party's media department chairman Dilip Kumar Sharma and general secretary (organisation) Arupjyoti Bhuiyan were present on behalf of the Assam Trinamool Congress.
Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of opposition Rakibul Hussain and Manjit Mahanta, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chairman, media department were also present in the meeting on behalf of the Congress party.
On the other hand, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan was also present in the meeting.