1,108 Kg Ganja Seized In Assam

Assam police on Friday night seized a massive consignment of ganja along the Assam-Tripura border.
As per reports, ganja weighing around 1,108 kgs was seized from a truck that was intercepted during a routine checking along the border.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been arrested for his involvement in smuggling drugs.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Taking to Twitter, Karimganj police wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs During routine checking along the Assam Tripura border by staff of Churaibari WP, a whopping 1,108 kgs of ganja was recovered from a truck last night. The fight against the inter state drug traffickers continues.”
Earlier this month, Assam police and troopers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seized 400 kg of ganja and arrested one person in Nagaon district.
The arrested person has been identified as one Hasan Ali.
Acting on secret information, a combined team of police and CRPF launched an operation at Nagaon town and seized the ganja from a house owned by Hasan Ali who is the kingpin of ganja distribution in the district.