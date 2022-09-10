1,108 Kg Ganja Seized In Assam

Assam police on Friday night seized a massive consignment of ganja along the Assam-Tripura border.

As per reports, ganja weighing around 1,108 kgs was seized from a truck that was intercepted during a routine checking along the border.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been arrested for his involvement in smuggling drugs.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Taking to Twitter, Karimganj police wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs During routine checking along the Assam Tripura border by staff of Churaibari WP, a whopping 1,108 kgs of ganja was recovered from a truck last night. The fight against the inter state drug traffickers continues.”