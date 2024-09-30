15 Kaziranga Conservation Workers Felicitated by Architects’ Association of Assam

Notable speakers at the conclave included Abhay Vinayak Purohit; Charanjit Singh Shah, known as the 'Airport Man of India' for designing over 50 airports; Utpal Sharma, recipient of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design; Anne Feenstra, a Netherlands-origin architect recognized for her nature-based architecture in various countries; and Chitra Viswanath, a Bangalore-based architect known for her net-zero sustainable models. These experts shared innovative ideas on sustainable architecture, further enriching the discussions at the event.