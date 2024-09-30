15 Kaziranga Conservation Workers Felicitated by Architects’ Association of Assam

In a commendable recognition of conservation efforts, the Architects' Association of Assam (AAA) honored fifteen workers dedicated to various conservation initiatives in Kaziranga National Park and its surrounding areas.
The felicitation ceremony took place on Sunday as part of a three-day conclave themed "Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture."
Among those recognized were Varun Tanti, Vinod Gogoi, Gakul Munda, Jatin Tamuli, Luson Prakash Gogoi, Manoj Gogoi, Anju Bauri, Nipan Saikia, Papul Rabha, Swapan Nath, Kumud Tamuli, Mridusmita Gogoi, Bubul Sarma, Rupjyoti Saikia Gogoi, and Sanjib Rajguru.
During the event, Swapan Nath spoke on behalf of the honored conservation workers, urging architects to advocate for sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices in Kaziranga to enhance tourism.
"Development work in Kaziranga must always consider its environmental impact to promote sustainable tourism," Nath said.
The conclave featured participation from around 150 delegates nationwide, culminating in the release of a booklet detailing the architectural history of the Northeastern region. This booklet was unveiled by Abhay Vinayak Purohit, President of the Council of Architecture.
AAA President Ranjib Baruah and General Secretary Pankaj Phukan described the conclave as one of the most significant gatherings of architects in the Northeast, highlighting the contributions from delegations from Sikkim and Nagaland. They noted that the exchange of traditional architectural ideas among regional architects would significantly promote sustainable building practices rooted in local value systems.
Notable speakers at the conclave included Abhay Vinayak Purohit; Charanjit Singh Shah, known as the 'Airport Man of India' for designing over 50 airports; Utpal Sharma, recipient of the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Urban Planning and Design; Anne Feenstra, a Netherlands-origin architect recognized for her nature-based architecture in various countries; and Chitra Viswanath, a Bangalore-based architect known for her net-zero sustainable models. These experts shared innovative ideas on sustainable architecture, further enriching the discussions at the event.