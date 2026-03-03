155 Assam Police Given Tourism Policing Training at Dergaon Academy

Rashtriya Raksha University, in collaboration with the Government of Assam, has concluded a specialised tourism policing training programme for 155 officers of the Assam Police at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. The initiative focused on strengthening tourist safety and aligning policing practices with Smart Policing standards in the state.

The batch included 32 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 123 Sub-Inspectors. The programme was designed to enhance the capacity of officers deployed in tourist zones, equipping them with legal knowledge, digital tools and professional skills necessary to manage security in high-footfall areas.

What Training Covered

The curriculum incorporated key legal frameworks relevant to tourism and public safety. Officers were trained on provisions of the Foreigners Act, tourist rights, and the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Sessions also focused on the use of IT-enabled systems and digital applications to facilitate assistance for domestic as well as international tourists. The training aimed to modernise response mechanisms and ensure that officers can efficiently handle issues ranging from documentation checks to emergency interventions.

Interactive modules formed a core part of the programme. Scenario-based discussions, role-play exercises and case studies were conducted to simulate real-world challenges faced in tourist destinations. Officers were exposed to practical situations requiring coordinated response and lawful intervention.

Cultural Sensitivity, Crisis Management Focus

Beyond legal training, the programme emphasised soft skills critical to tourism policing. Modules on cultural sensitivity, conflict resolution and professional conduct were included to ensure respectful engagement with visitors from diverse backgrounds.

Emergency response techniques and stress management strategies were also part of the curriculum. These components aimed to prepare officers to operate effectively under pressure while maintaining composure and public trust.

During the valedictory session, officials deliberated on the roadmap for integrating specialised tourism policing units within Assam’s broader security architecture. Discussions focused on institutionalising trained personnel in key tourist circuits to ensure sustained impact.

Why Tourism Policing Matters

Assam serves as a gateway to the North Eastern Region and plays a central role in regional connectivity and tourism growth. With rising investment and increasing tourist inflow, the demand for secure and professionally managed destinations has grown.

The completion of this training programme is positioned as a step towards creating a safer environment for visitors while reinforcing public confidence in law enforcement. By strengthening tourism policing capabilities, the state aims to support its expanding tourism sector and ensure that safety standards keep pace with development.