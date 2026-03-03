18 Tourists from Assam Stranded in Dubai Amid Tensions

An 18-member tourist group from Assam has found itself stranded in Dubai amid rising tensions in the region. The group includes travellers from Duliajan, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur.

According to information received, the group was visiting the Burj Khalifa when reports of a missile attack by Iran in Dubai surfaced. The sudden development created panic among visitors in the area.

The group was scheduled to return to India on March 3. However, authorities in Dubai reportedly cancelled flights in view of the security situation, leaving the Indian tourists unable to travel as planned.

Fortunately, no harm was caused to the Assam group. Sources said they are safe, though deeply shaken by the unexpected turn of events. The escalating situation has, however, left them temporarily stuck in Dubai as authorities assess security conditions.

The group includes noted educationist Mrinali Bhuyan Bordoloi from Duliajan, Oil India engineer Dilip Bordoloi, and businessman Chaitanya Dutta, along with other tourists from Upper Assam districts.