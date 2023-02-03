1800 People Arrested Statewide in Child Marriage-Related Cases: Assam CM

As many as 1800 people have been arrested in connection to cases pertaining to child marriage in Assam.

This was informed by the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while briefing media persons on Friday.

CM Sarma said, “Till 8 am today, a total of 1800 people were arrested in connection to child marriage-related cases in various districts of the state. The police will continue extensive statewide operations in the next three to four days. The exact details on the arrests will be further clarified by the DGP in the evening.”

It may be mentioned that the Assam Police has launched a massive crackdown on child marriage cases in each district of the state.

As per reports, a total of 53 persons have been apprehended so far in Guwahati. Besides this, 192 cases related to child marriage have been registered at different police stations under the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, a senior police official said.

The state-wide crackdown against child marriage was launched on Thursday night, following the directions of the Assam Chief Minister.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief minister urged the people to cooperate in the initiative and said that the action on the 4,004 registered cases would begin on Friday.