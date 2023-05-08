"2-3 Congress MLAs Will Join AGP Soon": Ramendra Kalita

Speaking to reporters, Kalita said, “Congress has now withered in the bud. Currently, the party is leaderless and is no longer a factor for the AGP. For the next 20 years, nothing can defeat the BJP-led coalition in the state.”

“At least 2-3 MLAs from the Congress party are in talks with our party and I am 90 % sure they will join us soon,” he asserted.

Kalita, who is an MLA from West Guwahati Assembly constituency, further acknowledged that the AGP needs at least four seats out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“We have our eyes on Guwahati, Barpeta, Mangaldai, Tezpur, and Nagaon as we our candidates have a higher chances of winning there. Dhubri however seems to be out of luck,” he expressed.

Earlier, Kalita had indicated that he would be urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allocate preferable seats to the AGP.

At the same time, AGP worker’s conferences were held in Kaliabor, Mangaldoi, Tezpur and Nagaon, indicating the party’s seriousness towards the upcoming elections.

The AGP’s decision to contest in four seats could have a significant impact on elections, particularly in the constituencies where the party has strong presence.