Assam police arrested two drug peddlers in Sonitpur district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the two accused have been identified as Ashiqul Islam and Manas Ali hailing from Khanamukh in Tezpur.

The police seized 16 containers containing drugs from their possession.

Earlier on September 3, a mother-son duo was arrested in Nagaon. The two accused were on scooty and on their way to Mikirbheta when they were intercepted by the police in Jajori area of Nagaon.